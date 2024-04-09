Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Divorcing? The No Doubt Singer Responds to Speculation

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are one of Hollywood's favorite couples. The two met while filming The Voice in 2014. At the time, Shelton was married to his second wife, country singer Miranda Lambert. They divorced in 2015. Stefani was also in the middle of a split from her longtime spouse and No Doubt member, Gavin Rossdale. Shelton and Stefani wed in July 2021. For the most part, fans view them as couple's goals. But in recent weeks, there have been speculation the two are on the brink of divorce.

In an interview with Nylon, Stefani gets real about the impact the rumors have on her marriage. "But when you're in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us. You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship — I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something," she says, referencing tabloid rumors about their alleged split. "It's just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is. And so that [negativity] would never penetrate just by me being vulnerable and sharing a song that I didn't write for anybody else but myself and Blake."

It was all good between the loving couple this Valentine's Day. Shelton sparred no expense on a gift for his lady. Stefani was showered with some new diamonds. The "Rich Girl" singer appeared as a guest on the Valentine's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live where she discussed holiday plans before Shelton joined her on stage to perform their single, "Purple Irises."

Stefani proudly showed off her new jewels. "I got my Valentine's present early this year," Stefani teased, placing her blinged-out hand on her cheek and pointing to her new large emerald green ring. She proudly pointed out that Shelton picked it out himself. "He really mixed it up. Usually I get amazing flowers, which I love, love, love, but this was just a, 'here you go!'" Stefani revealed of the gift. "Yeah, he did the whole thing. I love you Blakey!"