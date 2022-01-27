Hilary Duff Blushes as Husband Matthew Koma Tries to Flag Down Her Ex

Hilary Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, couldn’t help but embarrass his wife after she thought she saw her ex at dinner. The How I Met Your Father star, 34, and Winnetka Bowling League singer, also 34, were out for a family dinner when Duff swore she spotted ex-boyfriend Jason Walsh in the same restaurant.

Koma decided to enjoy the possible encounter and began filming a TikTok. “Hil thinks her ex-boyfriend is sitting at the restaurant near us, but she can’t tell if it’s him or not,” Koma says in the video he posted Wednesday. He then began to call out, “Jason! Jason!” before turning to his wife and asking, “Is it him? Is he looking?” The Younger star is full-on blushing at this point as she tells her husband, “Please stop this,” while hiding behind their 3-year-old daughter Banks. (The couple also shares daughter Mae, 10 months, and Duff is mom to son Luca, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.)

The Lizzie McGuire star and personal trainer dated in 2016 after she split from Comrie the year before. In 2017, Duff told Cosmopolitan that her relationship with Walsh was the first “serious” one she had following her divorce, and while she initially wanted to keep their romance private, decided to go public after they got more settled. “I was like, ‘f— it. He’s my boyfriend.’ I just needed to make sure it was right,” she told the outlet at the time. “People don’t need to know my business until I really know my business, you know?”

After Walsh and Duff split, the Cadet Kelly star reconnected with Koma, with whom she had worked on her album Breathe In. Breathe Out. The two fell quickly for one another, dating on and off for almost three years before getting married in December 2019. Since then, the two have proven time and time again why they’re total couple goals, with Koma sharing a saucy and sweet birthday message to his bride last year.

“I’m really the luckiest to get to do this life thing with you. The easy days and the absolute s— storms we’re constantly navigating …You’re never phased and you give so much of yourself to us,” he wrote in September. “Love you. Also my full body hive is better so we can bone down tonight.”