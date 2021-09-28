Matthew Koma Has NSFW Message for Hilary Duff Ahead of Her Birthday

Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma left her a cheeky message for the How I Met Your Father actress ahead of her birthday. In a photo posted to Instagram of the 34-year-old musician kissing his wife’s cheek while she holds their 6-month-old baby girl Mae, he showered praises on the Disney alum.

“It’s wifey’s birthday in a few days and it only feels right to let her have the whole week to soak up the birthday love,” he wrote. “Ba, I truly don’t know how you do it all – the backbone of our family and the Stevie of our Fleet.”

He also left an NSFW comment at the end sharing, “Happy birthday to the greatest wifey, mom, and snacking partner there is…but also thank god you were born because we’d be so f––ed. Love you,” he wrote. “Also my full body hive is better so we can bone down tonight.”

He added in his loving message that he’s the “luckiest to get to do this life thing with you,” before detailing all that she provides for their household. “The easy days and the absolute s–– storms we’re constantly navigating…You’re never phased and you give so much of yourself to us. And you still manage to be the coolest f––ing individual outside of all that. We’re all totally humbled by the wide strokes you’re able to paint while we’re still trying to tie our shoes. I hope this year allows you some of the best memories yet…we’ll be here to cheer you on as you reach for every little dream cloud you come up with while we’re talking in bed at night,” he wrote.

Duff was clearly touched by the message. She left an equally sweet response in the comments. “Swoon. Thank god the FBH are gone because who would ever measure up to these love dedications?” she wrote back. Koma is no slouch when it comes to telling his partner how much he cares for her. He also left another sweet message for her last month when she returned to work on the set of How I Met Your Father following her bout with a breakthrough case of Covid-19. “She started her new show this week and it’s so rad watching her kick into that mode.” he wrote under a photo of an exhausted Duff holding her daughter. “Oh you’re gunna get it. This is bound to get him baby number 4 and subway night 3 tonight,” she answered online.