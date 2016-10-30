Hilary Duff and Jason Walsh Apologize Following Backlash Over Controversial Halloween Costumes

(Photo: Twitter / @BuzzfeedNews)

Hilary Duff and her boyfriend Jason Walsh are doing a little damage control after receiving backlash for their Halloween costumes.

Walsh dressed as a Native American and Duff wore a pilgrim costume during Friday night’s Casamigos Halloween Party. The couple sent out two separate apology statements on social media, E! News reports.

The Younger actress took to twitter on Sunday and wrote: “I am so sorry to people I offended with my costume. It was not properly thought through, and I am truly from the bottom of my [heart] sorry.”

I am SO sorry to people I offended with my costume.It was not properly thought through and I am truly, from the bottom of my ❤️sorry. — Hilary Duff (@HilaryDuff) October 30, 2016

A few minutes later, Walsh shared his apology on Instagram writing: “I meant no disrespect. I only have admiration for the indigenous people of America. In hindsight I would not have made that decision. I apologize to anyone I may have offended.”