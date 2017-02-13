Here’s the Reason Nicole Kidman Wasn’t at the Grammys With Keith Urban

(Photo: Getty / Frazer Harrison)

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are one of our favorite celebrity couples, and we couldn’t wait to see them at the 2017 Grammy Awards — until we didn’t. Unfortunately for us, Kidman had a prior commitment that prevented her from supporting her hubby during music’s biggest night, with Urban explaining his wife’s absence to E! News‘ Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet.

“Right before I got here,” Urban shared, “she was getting on a plane.”

Kidman had attended Saturday night’s BAFTA Awards in London, and the transatlantic award show unfortunately prevented her from attending the Grammys.

Last week, Kidman told E! News she would be cheering her husband on despite her absence. “I will be FaceTiming my husband and hoping that he wins,” she said at the Big Little Lies premiere.

Urban is nominated for multiple awards tonight and will perform his latest single, “The Fighter,” with Carrie Underwood.

