Here Are the First Photos From Sam Hunt’s Wedding

Sam Hunt‘s now wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, was smiling broadly as she prepared to wed the country singer yesterday, as revealed in photographs obtained by TMZ.

The blushing bride was beaming ear to ear outside the wedding venue in a stunning white dress, while receiving some assistance with her train as she walked in.

As previously reported, Hunt and Fowler tied the knot in his Georgia hometown in a small and intimate affair with close friends and family only.

What do you think of her wedding look?

