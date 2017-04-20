Heidi Montag Shows off Growing Baby Bump While Competing in Taco Bell Challenge

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt recently revealed that they are expecting their first child together, and the mom-to-be showed off her baby bump at the Taco Bell Test Kitchen on Wednesday.

In a snap shared to Twitter by Pratt, Montag’s growing baby bump is barely visible under her shirt as she flexes in the kitchen with her husband and some friends .

Videos by PopCulture.com

MORE: Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Expecting First Child

“Live más squad @tacobell @heidimontag @GrimmKardashian @BRANDONWARDELL,” Pratt captioned the shot.

Montag also shared a photo from the day, tweeting an image of herself and Pratt.

“Thank you @tacobell for the Test Kitchen Throw-Down! Live Más,” she wrote.

At the kitchen, Montag and Pratt each created their own unique menu item, with Montag whipping up “The Trifecta.”

“This is the best taco ever. It’s a triple taco!” Entertainment Tonight reports Montag as saying on the fast food chain’s Snapchat. “All the different Dorito flavors with a little bit of nacho cheese, bacon and supreme, who wouldn’t want this?”

Ultimately, Pratt’s “Pizzarito,” a pizza inside a burrito, was crowned the winner.

Thank you @tacobell for the Test Kitchen Throw-Down! Live Más pic.twitter.com/6Gaw9R5JC8 — Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) April 20, 2017

[H/T / Twitter / @usweekly]

Related:

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Baby Bump Steals the Spotlight at ‘Fate of the Furious’ Premiere

Lauren Akins Shows Off Baby Bump With Husband Thomas Rhett at ACM Awards

Reality TV Stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Open up About Losing Everything