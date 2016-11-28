Heidi Klum Talks Being a Nudist and Having a Younger Boyfriend





At 43, supermodel Heidi Klum knows who she is and she’s not afraid of what people think.

During a recent interview with Ocean Drive magazine, the Project Runway star got candid about her lifestyle. She is often photographed topless while on getaways with her boyfriend, Vito Schnabel.

“I grew up going to nude beaches with my parents, so I’m a nudist,” Klum explained. “I have no problems with nudity at all. I’m very free. When I go to the beach, it’s in a very remote place where there are not a lot of people, and I like to go topless.”

Love my new ❤️necklace A photo posted by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Aug 18, 2016 at 11:41am PDT

Her relationship with 30-year-old Schnabel is always a topic of conversation as well, both because of their presumed PDA and their 13 year age difference.

“I’m not doing PDA on the beach with tons of people. I go on a boat or I take a hike somewhere. If you would zoom out in the places where I’m with my boyfriend, there’s nobody there,” she said. “Unfortunately, paparazzi always follow us, in a helicopter or they hang behind a bush or a boat and they come up with scuba gear. But to the outside world, it looks like we’re frolicking on the beach having a show in front of everyone.”

She doesn’t think much about their age difference, either, saying it’s “not about age.”

“We have an amazing connection, we have fun together, and we love each other,” she shared. “It doesn’t matter what people say. As long as you know when you close your door in your own home, you have an amazing time together. That’s really all that matters.”