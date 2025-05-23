HBO Max Actress and Rapper Expecting First Child Together

One of the most popular rappers of the 2010s is about to have some “Super Rich Kids” of his own.

Earl Sweatshirt and his spouse, the actress and comedian Aida Osman, are expecting a baby girl.

The two have been in a relationship since August 2022.

Earl Sweatshirt, real name Thebe Kgositsile, has been one of rap’s most popular acts for almost two decades now. He joined Tyler, the Creator’s musical group Odd Future in 2009, and quickly made a name for himself with his second mixtape Earl. That mixtape hit top-five on the Billboard charts, and the rapper has been critically acclaimed ever since.

He is best known for his 2015 album I Don’t Like S–t, I Don’t Go Outside and his 2018 album Some Rap Songs, and for his work as a featured artist on Frank Ocean’s debut album Channel Orange—which was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2013 Grammy Awards. He is also known for his frequent and prolific collaborations with other popular artists, like Mac Miller, MIKE, Vince Staples, Armand Hammer, and plenty more.

Aida Osman is best known for her starring role in Issa Rae’s HBO comedy Rap Sh!t, where she was also a staff writer. She has also written for Netflix’s Big Mouth and HBO’s Betty, and is currently a popular stand-up comedian. She formerly hosted Crooked Media’s popular podcast Keep It.