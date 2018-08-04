Hayden Panettiere and Wladmir Klitschko Reportedly Split After 5 Years Together

Hayden Panettiere was spotted with a mystery man in Los Angeles Thursday night, leaving her mother to confirm that the Nashville star split from her fiance, Wladmir Klitschko.

Photos from Thursday night show Panettiere, 28, leaving the celebrity hotspot Craig’s in Los Angeles with an unknown man. The former Heroes star is seen dancing in the club parking lot, barefoot and holding the man’s hand. Later, the two got into a car together, PEOPLE reports.

Although Panettiere’s representatives did not comment, her mother, Lesley Vogel, confirmed the split in a Radar Online interview.

“Think there are a lot of changes going on in her life. But I think they’re positive changes. And I think that she’s taking some time,” Vogel said.

Panettiere’s mother also said the actress plans on taking a “break” from acting following the end of Nashville.

“She’s been working for many years on that show,” Vogel said. “She needs to take a little bit of a break and make some decisions on her own of what she wants to do. So I think she is in a very good place.”

Panettiere also moved from Nashville to Los Angeles.

The former couple are still on good terms for the sake of their daughter, 3-year-old Kaya. Vogel said the family took a trip to Greece last month. Panettiere and Klitschko, 42, also went to Barbados in February. Paparazzi photos from the Barbados trip showed the former couple kissing at the beach.

“Kaya is primarily with her dad and his family in Europe and Florida. They also spend time together as a family with Hayden,” a source told E! News. “Hayden and Wladimir are on great terms and friendly. They are a big part of each other’s lives and will continue to be.”

Panettiere and Klitschko, a former professional boxer, began dating in 2009 and got engaged in 2013. The two never married.

During their relationship, Klitschko supported Panettiere when she struggled with postpartum depression.

“It’s something a lot of women experience. When [you’re told] about postpartum depression you think it’s ‘I feel negative feelings towards my child, I want to injure or hurt my child.’ I’ve never, ever had those feelings,” Panettiere told Live With Kelly & Michael in 2016. “Some women do. But you don’t realize how broad of a spectrum you can really experience that on. It’s something that needs to be talked about. Women need to know that they’re not alone, and that it does heal.”

Panettiere starred on Nashville from 2012 to 2018, picking up two Golden Globe nominations. She also starred in NBC’s Heroes.

Photo credit: James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images