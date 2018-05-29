‘Harry Potter’ Star Emma Watson Reportedly Splits From Chord Overstreet

Harry Potter star Emma Watson has reportedly split from former Glee actor Chord Overstreet after six months of dating.

According to Perez Hilton, a source close to the two claims that they “spent a lot of time together in Los Angeles and were photographed quite a bit just a couple of months ago.”

“Emma and Chord kept quiet about their relationship at first but they really hit it off,” the source reportedly added. “Things just haven’t worked out between them and they are both now single again.”

The news of the couple’s split comes only about two months after they were confirmed to be dating. Watson and Overstreet were caught on camera holding hands and leaving a Hollywood party together back in March.

At the time, a source told journalists that “it’s crazy but, yes, they are seeing each other, although Emma wants to keep things quiet and private.” A separate insider claimed, however, that the relationship was still very new, explaining, “They are friendly, but are not in a relationship.”

When news of the relationship first broke, fans took to social media to cheer the couple on, with one saying, “I just read that there is a possibility that Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet are dating and I’m so excited,” while another wrote, “The fact that Emma is dating Chord is just here to remind us that I’m alive”

Prior to dating Overstreet, Watson was in a relationship with “tech wizard” William “Mack” Knight. The couple dated for nearly two years, eventually splitting in 2017.

Before Overstreet and Knight, Watson dated Oxford University Rugby star Matthew Janney, model George Craig, British financier Jay Barrymore, and Tom Ducker, also a rugby player. Overstreet previously dated actresses Josie Loren, Brooke Butler, and Emma Roberts, and has been rumored to have been romantically linked to Lily Collins, Halston Sage, model Elsa Hosk and Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson.

In an interview from 2017, Watson spoke openly about how she prefers to keep her dating life as private as possible, saying, “I want to be consistent: I can’t talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can’t have it both ways.”

“I’ve noticed, in Hollywood, who you’re dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act,” she later added.