‘Harry Potter’ Star Rupert Grint Responds to Emma Watson, Tom Felton Dating Rumors

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint is adding fuel to the fire of rumors that his former co-stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton are dating. Grint spoke to Entertainment Tonight this week to promote his new Apple TV+ series The Servant, but in the process he touched on his old friends. He admitted that he always saw “sparks” between them.

“There was always something,” Grint said of Watson and Felton. “There was a little bit of a spark.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Grint chose his words carefully in the interview, laughing and saying that he did not want to stir up any rumors. However, with whispers of Watson and Felton secretly dating all around, he confessed that he would not be surprised by the pairing at all. He said again that there “were some sparks” between the two, but tempered it by adding that his perspective is not perfect by any means.

“But we were kids. It was like any kind of playground romance,” he pointed out.

Watson and Felton have spent at least some time together this year, as many have noticed on Instagram. Fans have been holding a candle for the couple since way back in 2011, when Watson admitted that she had had a crush on Felton in an interview with Seventeen.

“For the first two movies, I had a huge crush on Tom Felton. He was my first crush,” she confessed. “He totally knows. We talked about it – we still laugh about it. We are really good friends now, and that’s cool.”

View this post on Instagram Quick learner x A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton) on Aug 19, 2019 at 4:51am PDT

Starting about a year ago, hope for this celebrity romance rose back up as fans saw Felton and Watson together on Instagram. However, Felton told Us Weekly at the time that there was nothing new to see there, as they had remained close ever since their Harry Potter days.

“We do see each other quite a lot actually. We just don’t always post pictures about it,” he said. “Everyone loves the reunion of it. We’re reuniting all the time we just don’t always post it on Instagram.”

The two have since shared more snapshots of their adventures together, from skateboarding on the boardwalk to driving around in a Jeep with the top off, to Felton teaching Watson to play the guitar.

In spite of all this, Watson declared firmly this month that she is single. In an interview with British Vogue, she described herself as “self-partnered,” saying she has no interest in getting into a relationship right now. Felton was asked about this description by The Daily Mail, and said that he liked it as well.

“It’s the first I’ve heard of it, but it’s great. I’m in the same category, to be honest with you, quite happily self-partnered.”

Platonic or otherwise, it seems fans will always be interested in what goes on between Hermione and Malfoy.