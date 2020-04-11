‘Harry Potter’ Star Rupert Grint and Girlfriend Georgia Groome Expecting Baby

Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint and longtime girlfriend, actress Georgia Groome, are expecting their first baby. The actors’ publicist confirmed the news after photos of the two walking around London surfaced Thursday, with Groome clearly sporting a baby bump. Grint and Groome have been dating since 2011.

“Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby,” a publicist for the couple told InTouch Weekly Friday. “[They] would please ask for privacy.” There were no future details made available, but the publicist only issued a statement after a photo of Grint and Groome shopping in London surfaced. The photo showed Groome wearing a black t-shirt and leggings, with a visible baby bump.

Not too much is known about Grint’s relationship with Groome, who is best known for playing the starring role in the 2006 Nickelodeon movie Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging. In 2018, Grint said he was interested in having children some day. He jokingly said he would probably not name a son “Ron,” referring to his Harry Potter character, Ron Weasley.

“It just doesn’t feel like I’m there yet and I don’t know what the future holds,” Grint told The Guardian at the time. “I’m just going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters and see what happens. I’d like to settle down and have kids soon. If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It’s quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with.”

Grint, 31, is best known for playing Ron Weasley in all eight Harry Potter movies. Since then, he has followed in the footsteps of co-star Daniel Radcliffe by mostly working in indie films and television. Following Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2‘s release in 2011, he has appeared in the movies CBGB and Moonwalkers. He appeared on television in Sick Note, Snatch, The ABC Murders and Servant, which is available on Apple TV+.

Servant is a different kind of project for Grint, as it is executive produced and co-directed by M. Night Shyamalan. The horror series centers on a couple whose son is a reborn doll, which has helped Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) come out of a catatonic state after their real son died. Grint plays Julian, Dorothy’s brother.

“When we first meet him, he’s this pragmatic person who’s almost (a stand-in for) the audience,” Grint told USA Today of his new role. “He’s developed these tools of manipulation and uses money to solve things, but unravels very quickly after he comes in contact with Leanne. (Julian has) guilt and some secrets we don’t fully know. With all these characters, you’re constantly asking, ‘Are they good? Is this person telling the truth?’”