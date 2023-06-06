'Happy Days' Star Remarries After Divorcing Wife of 30 Years

Happy Days star Anson Williams is a married man once again. The actor, who played Warren "Potsie" Weber on the beloved sitcom, married Sharon MaHarry on May 6. The wedding happened three years after Williams filed for divorce from his wife of 30 years, Jackie Gerken. Williams, 73, ran for mayor of Ojai, California last year.

Williams, 73, married MaHarry at a private residence in Ojai, reports The Daily Mail. MaHarry is a real estate agent, former advertising executive, and author. According to her website, she has 20 years of experience in Oja real estate and earned a B.A. in English from Roanoke College in Salem, Virginia. She shared several photos from the wedding on her Instagram page, including pictures of wine glasses with the bride and groom's images painted on them.

This is Williams' third marriage. He was previously married to Lorrie Mahaffey from 1978 to 1986. He married Gerken in 1988 and filed for divorce in September 2019. The actor's representative told TMZ at the time that he claimed "irreconcilable differences" for the reason. "Despite best efforts to work things out or make allowances, and as difficult as it is, sometimes you have to do what's best for everyone," Williams said. Williams and Gerken have five children together.

Williams made headlines last fall when he ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Ojai. He lost to incumbent Mayor Betsy Stix by just 42 votes. He conceded the race, even though some of his supporters called for a recount.

"The election was hard fought and because the results are extremely close, several of my supporters are requesting a recount today," Williams said in a statement to The New York Post in December 2022. "Either way, the fight has just begun to right the ship in beautiful Ojai. The backdoor politics and divisive tactics of certain non-profit groups and their leaders are damaging to our community and need to be exposed and stopped. In partnership with my supporters, I will work to bring our community together to sustain and thrive in the city we love."

Williams' Potsie was one of the few characters to be a member of the main cast during Happy Days' entire run, although he only appeared in a few episodes during the last two seasons. While he has continued making guest appearances on shows, he turned his attention to directing television. He helmed episodes of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, 7th Heaven, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Baywatch, Charmed, Lizzie McGuire, and The Secret Life of the American Teenager.