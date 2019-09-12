‘Happy Days’ Star Anson Williams Files for Divorce From Wife Jackie Williams

Happy Days star Anson Williams has reportedly filed for divorce from his wife Jackie Williams. According to TMZ, the couple have been married for 30 years, but Williams filed divorce paperwork in the California superior court on Wednesday, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the cause for the split. A rep for Williams confirmed the news, and shared a statement from the actor. “Despite best efforts to work things out or make allowances, and as difficult as it is, sometimes you have to do what’s best for everyone,” Williams said of his decision to file for divorce from his wife.

The couple have been married since 1988, and share five children together. This is the second divorce for Williams, as he was previously married to Lorrie Mahaffey. The couple wed in 1978, but divorced eight years later, in 1986.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Williams is most well-known for his role as Potsie Weber on Happy Days, but he later transitioned into directing, working on other iconic TV shows such as Melrose Place, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and Lizzie McGuire.

Happy Days actor Anson Williams has filed for divorce from wife Jackie Williams after more than 30 years of marriage https://t.co/TtlgqIvctc — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 12, 2019

Williams is not the only celebrity to announce a divorce lately, as singer Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth also announced the end of their marriage in August. The couple had been on and off for the past several years, but finally said their I Do’s in December 2018.

In a statement announcing their split, Hemsworth said, “Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.”

“This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love,” he added in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Aug 12, 2019 at 8:41pm PDT

Cyrus has also addressed the split, taking to Twitter to express her feelings and seemingly deny that she ever cheated on Hemsworth with Kaitlynn Carter, whom she was photographed kissing before the news of the spilt was announced.

“I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100 percent of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide,” Cyrus wrote in a tweet. She has since been seen out with Carter many other times. Most recently, the pair attended NYFW together.