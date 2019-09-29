Halsey and ‘American Horror Story’ Star Evan Peters Are Dating

Singer Halsey and actor Evan Peters are reportedly dating. The two were seen holding hands at Six Flags Magic Mountain last week, according to a report by The Daily Mail, and now sources have told Us Weekly that they are an item. Halsey has been pursuing the actor for some time, so this marks a triumphant moment to some fans.

Halsey has never been shy about her attraction to Peters, going all the way back to tweets in 2012. Now, it looks like the feeling is mutual, as the couple is finally together. The two were seen holding hands at the Los Angeles, California theme park last Saturday, in photos that were published by The Daily Mail. A few days later, a source close to them confirmed their new romance to Us Weekly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Halsey has been unabashedly sharing her love for Peters on Twitter for years. One of her first such tweets came in November of that year, when she referenced Peters’ role on American Horror Story.

Halsey and Evan Peters at Six Flags in LA recently pic.twitter.com/yWhrG4Up4x — Halsey Updates (@HalseyInsiders) September 27, 2019

“Seriously Evan Peters stop making me attracted to alleged sociopaths and accused murderers…” she wrote at the time.

The following year, she tweeted simply: “Petition for Evan Peters to date me,” apparently hoping the post would catch the actor’s attention. The year after that, she wrote: “I’m a f—ing liar I’m so in love with Evan Peters I’m so whipped I’m whipped as f—!”

All of these social media petitions seem to have finally paid off, as Halsey has Peters to herself at last. The 24-year-old previously dated rapper G-Eazy, before publicly accusing him of infidelity. However, Halsey herself has admitted she is not perfect, including in her hit song “Bad at Love.”

More recently, she was dating singer Yungblud, and fans are still not sure exactly when they split. Yungblud seemed to notice Halsey and Peters’ candid photos this week, shouting: “Somebody take me to Disneyland” in an Instagram Story video on Friday.

Meanwhile, Peters previously dated actress Emma Roberts for about seven years on and off. The two officially split in March, with sources saying that they are now “just friends,” but that “it wasn’t a bad breakup.” The two were living together until the spring.

Peters is 32 years old, and is known as an underdog in many action stories. In addition to American Horror Story, he has a recurring role in the X-Men franchise as Peter Maximoff, better-known as Quicksilver. He also plays Todd, the titular hero in Kick-Ass and Kick-Ass 2, which are also adapted from comic books.

So far, neither Halsey nor Peters have commented on their apparent romance publicly.