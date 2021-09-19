Hailey Bieber Clears Air Around Justin Bieber Mistreatment Rumors

Hailey Bieber cleared the air about rumors that her marriage with Justin Bieber is on rocky ground. After a video from Las Vegas appeared to show Justin yelling at Hailey, the model told Demi Lovato in their latest podcast episode that there is no truth to the rumors that Justin mistreats her. The comments came just a few days after the two appeared at the 2021 Met Gala together.

“There’s so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together,” Hailey, 24, told Lovato in the latest episode of 4D with Demi Lovato, via Yahoo! Entertainment. “It’s so far from the truth, and it’s the complete and utter opposite.” Later, Hailey said she considers herself “lucky to say I’m with someone who is extremely respectful of me, who makes me feel special every single day.” Whenever she sees claims to the opposite of that, “I’m just like, ‘Huh?’” Hailey said.

The rumors that Justin, 27, mistreats Hailey stems from a Las Vegas video that surfaced on social media in July, filmed after Justin performed at the opening of a new lounge at Wynn Las Vegas hotel and casino. The clip, which was first posted on TikTok, appeared to show Justin and Hailey in an argument. At the time, a person who claimed to witness the scene insisted that Justin was not angry with Hailey. He was just excited after performing. “They were both smiling and laughing but of course that’s not the part of the video that gets posted. Stop twisting things,” the witness wrote.

Hailey caught wind of the video and the controversy surrounding it. She responded by posting a photo of her and Justin kissing. “Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was. Had the best time surrounded by so much love,” she wrote in the caption. “Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don’t feed into the negative bulls- peeps.”

Elsewhere in her conversation with Lovato, Hailey admitted she is used to being known as the wife of Justin, even though she was a successful model before marrying the “Sorry” singer. “When you marry someone that is really well known, you also accept that a lot of the time people are going to be like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s blah blah blah’s wife,’” Hailey said, via Us Weekly. “It doesn’t bother me. It bothers me when people try to take it and flip it and be like, ‘People wouldn’t know who you were if you weren’t his wife.’ Because I disagree, I’m sorry, but I disagree.” She later added that if someone refers to her as “Justin’s wife,” she will embrace that because, as she said, “Where is the lie?”

The Biebers married in secret at a New York City courthouse in September 2018. A year later, the two renewed their vows in a big South Carolina ceremony. On Monday, they walked the Met Gala red carpet for the first time since their wedding.