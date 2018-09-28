Gwyneth Paltrow Reportedly Marrying Brad Falchuk This Weekend

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are reportedly tying the knot this weekend, though it’s likely the private couple won’t confirm this rumor anytime soon.

Multiple sources told PEOPLE that the pair will indeed wed this weekend, with one source noting that Paltrow was seen at New York City lingerie store Journelle on Thursday, Sept. 27, which also happened to be her birthday.

Paltrow and Falchuk reportedly began dating in 2014, making their public debut as a couple in April 2015. Their engagement was reported in November 2017, and the mom of two officially confirmed the news in Goop Magazine‘s Sex & Love issue in January.

In the magazine, Paltrow explained why she decided to give marriage a second shot after her “conscious uncoupling” from ex-husband Chris Martin in 2014.

“Personally, at midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be,” she shared. “I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy.”

“For the first time, I feel like I’m in an adult relationship that is sometimes very uncomfortable — because he sort of demands a certain level of intimacy and communication that I haven’t been held to before,” the actress added. “What came up in the first couple of years of our relationship was how incapable I was in this realm — how I feared intimacy and communication.”

The magazine also saw her debut her engagement ring, which features a large center stone in a deep blue hue.

In April, Paltrow and Falchuk celebrated with an engagement party in New York City, with the bash hosted by Falchuk’s television producing partner Ryan Murphy. Falchuk and Murphy are the co-creators of Glee, which featured a guest appearance by Paltrow in 2010 that introduced her to her future fiancé.

After the party, Paltrow shared an Instagram post reflecting on the evening.

“Thank you @mrrpmurphy for the most incredible evening to celebrate our [love],” she wrote. “There will never be adequate words to express our gratitude. Thank you to all of our amazing true and dear friends who came to support us. We feel like the luckiest people on the planet because we have all of you in our lives. And most of all thank you @bradfalchuk for the true happiness.”

Paltrow and Martin share daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12. Falchuk was previously married to TV producer Suzanne Falchuk, and the pair shares two children, Isabella and Brody.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @gwynethpaltrow