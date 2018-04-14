Gwen Stefani on Marrying Blake Shelton: ‘I Think About It All the Time’

Gwen Stefani appeared on The Ellen Show on Tuesday, where the host grilled her about the possibility of marrying her long-time boyfriend, Blake Shelton.

Ellen DeGeneres welcomed Stefani onto the show as a friend, saying that she had stopped by to tell her something. However, as soon as she had sat down, she began interrogating her about the future of her relationship with country music star and judge of The Voice, Blake Shelton.

“So, what’s going on with life? How’s life with the sexiest man in the world?” DeGeneres asked, referring to Shelton’s 2017 nomination of Sexiest Man Alive in PEOPLE. “Has he changed?”

“He got sexier,” Stefani joked. “It just keeps getting better, and cuter, and more country.”

DeGeneres quickly moved on to questioning when the couple would tie the knot.

“I’m just confirming what the tabloids are saying, which is that y’all are getting married.”

“So,” Stefani began in response. “If I say, ‘we are,’ then I say ‘we are,’ and if I say ‘no, we’re not,’ then that would be sad too.”

The cryptic answer wasn’t satisfying to fans, and apparently it wouldn’t appease DeGeneres either.

“Well, you’ve been together a long time,” she pointed out. “It seems like you will. Unless both of you have had not-good experiences and decide this is good enough, and you’re going to keep it as-is.”

“Well, what do you feel about it?” Stefani asked evasively. “You’re married.”

“I love being married,” the host said simply.

“What do you think I should do about it?” Stefani asked.

“I think you should get married,” Degeneres said. The audience erupted into applause as Stefani giggled nervously.

“What are you doing?!” she said. “My god!” However, she didn’t offer a firm answer one or the other. “I love weddings,” she admitted. “The kids love him.”

“Alright, well just think about it,” Degeneres said. “There’s no rush.”

“I do, I think about it all the time,” Stefani confessed.

“And does he think about it?” Degeneres pushed.

“I don’t know!” Stefani said. At that point the host finally allowed her to change the topic.

The real reason Stefani had come to the set was to announce her first ever Las Vegas residency.

It’s happening!! My very first Las Vegas residency “Just A Girl” is opening June 27th at Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood! 🙌 Tix for all 25 dates go on sale this Fri at 10am PT. ♣❤️♠♦️ gx https://t.co/WlkIg8Hq66 pic.twitter.com/x8veFQ1m12 — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) April 10, 2018



The show is titled “Just A Girl,” and is named after one of Stefani’s early hits from her with her band, No Doubt. The show begins on June 27 at Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood.