Gwen Stefani Teases ‘Sisternlaw’ in Vacation Photos With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have gone on a number of trips during their time together, and the pair recently took another vacation during a break from Stefani’s Las Vegas residency, heading to the lake with their family.

The No Doubt singer shared plenty of snaps from the day on her Instagram Story, including a sweet moment in which she cozied up with Shelton.

The photo finds the couple on the water, with Stefani smiling at the camera as Shelton snuggles into her shoulder.

Stefani also had rumors swirling after she shared a post with the hashtag #sisternlaw, though fans quickly noticed that the sister-in-law in question was Stefani’s brother Todd’s wife Jen and not Shelton’s sister.

“Got lucky #sisterinlaw,” she wrote.

The group was also joined by Stefani’s sons, Kingston, 12, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 4.

One shot sees Shelton helping Apollo steer the boat, with Stefani captioning the image with a large red heart.

The proud mom also shared a snap of Shelton and Zuma, writing, “Double cute.”

Shelton recently opened up on the Today show about his relationship with Stefani’s sons, explaining that “it’s so fun” spending time with them.

“I never saw that coming, but it’s so fun,” The Voice coach said. “At this point in my life, I kind of had put [having kids] as like, ‘Well, I guess that wasn’t meant to be.’ Then all of a sudden it happens one way or another and it’s like, ‘Wow, [I] missed out on a lot.’ And so having them around – I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s so much fun.”

Shelton previously told PEOPLE that he wasn’t sure what his role in the boys’ lives would be, but it didn’t take long for his instincts to kick in.

“For a long time, it was awkward trying to figure out what my place is, and in their mind too,” he said. “The best part for me, selfishly, is discovering a part of myself that I guess I never really knew was in there. It’s definitely an instinct that kind of kicks in.”

“They’re so damn funny,” the “I Lived It” singer added. “It’s just my first time being around it, and it’s easy to fall in love with those kids. They’re pretty special.”

Aside from their scenic vacation, Shelton recently used social media to troll the couple’s haters, posting a snap of himself and Stefani kissing while holding something that read “Publicity stunt,” accenting the post with a middle finger emoji.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @gwenstefani