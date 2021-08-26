Gwen Stefani Shares Photos and Videos From Her 'Honeymoon Tour' With Blake Shelton

✖

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are embracing their time together on their unconventional honeymoon! The newlyweds, who tied the knot last month, are living it up traveling around the country together performing instead of kicking back on a beach, but seem to be having a great time based on photos and videos the No Doubt singer shared to Instagram Wednesday.

Showing behind-the-scenes moments of Shelton performing at the Bash on the Bay, a country music festival in Put-In-Bay, Ohio, Stefani also posted the concert's setlist, which included her two duets with Shelton, "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere." She captioned the shot, "#honeymoon tour w my @blakeshelton #ohio #happyanywhere #nobodybutyou gx."

Shelton and Stefani tied the knot on July 3 at The Voice coach's Oklahoma ranch, bringing in the NBC show's host, Carson Daly, to officiate. Since then, the married couple has performed together at multiple events including Country Thunder and CMA Summer Jam, but they told SiriusXM's Storme Warren they managed to squeeze in a little private time before hitting the road.

"We still are probably going to [go on a honeymoon]," Shelton said. "We did have some time after the wedding, just she and I, but you know, we just wanted something calm for a minute and not to run off and then go do something else." Warren responded that for such a busy couple, the best honeymoon they could have was "going nowhere," which Shelton said was right on: "We just stayed up there in Oklahoma and had some quiet time, just she and I."

Keeping the ceremony so private, the "God's Country" singer said he had to have some "awkward" conversations with friends they didn't clue into the fact that the wedding was even happening. "I've had awkward conversations with so many of my friends since. 'Oh, I read y'all, I read about that, how was that?'" he said. "Listen, we kept it small, get over it. It's not about you. There's a lot of them."