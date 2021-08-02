Blake Shelton Had 'Awkward' Conversations With Friends Who Didn't Attend His and Gwen Stefani's Wedding

✖

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had around 40 friends and family members in attendance when they got married at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch last month, which means that some of the pair's famous friends were left off the guest list. Speaking to SiriusXM's Storme Warren last week, Shelton revealed that he's had "awkward" conversations with friends who weren't even aware that the wedding was happening.

"I've had awkward conversations with so many of my friends since. 'Oh, I read y'all, I read about that, how was that?'" he said. "Listen, we kept it small, get over it. It's not about you. There's a lot of them." One friend who wasn't invited to the ceremony was Luke Bryan, who told PEOPLE that he found out about the duo's wedding at the same time as everyone else.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

"I did not know it was happening. I found out with the rest of the world," he said, adding that he'll be sure to send the newlyweds a gift. "But ... I have started my mental wedding gift soirée. I'm going to get a big box and there will be embarrassing items in there," he said. "They'll be funny, sarcastic items so Blake and Gwen can expect my wedding gift with the Luke Bryan touch on it."

Shelton also told Warren that he's "proud to be married to Gwen." "You're not keeping it private when you get married to somebody," he said. "You're announcing to the world, 'Hey, this is my wife, just so everybody knows.'" The country star added, "That's why we wear these rings. This is, we're together now."

The duo has since performed together at multiple events including Country Thunder and CMA Summer Jam, though they were able to get some to themselves after their wedding in lieu of a honeymoon, which will happen in the future.

"We still are probably going to [go on a honeymoon]," Shelton said. "We did have some time after the wedding, just she and I, but you know, we just wanted something calm for a minute and not to run off and then go do something else." Warren remarked that for such a busy duo, the best honeymoon they could have was "going nowhere." Shelton agreed, sharing, "We just stayed up there in Oklahoma and had some quiet time, just she and I."