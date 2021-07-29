Gwen Stefani Spotted out and About in Nashville Amid CMA Summer Jam Performance

✖

Just weeks after Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot, the No Doubt singer was spotted in Nashville, Tennessee recently following her performance at CMA Summer Jam at Ascend Amphitheater. The newlyweds sang "Happy Anywhere" as fans were thrilled to see them on stage together, alongside several other big names in country music including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. During her time in Music City, Stefani stopped by a Nashville hot-spot, Hattie B's.

The restaurant shared a photo to their social media account of a picture Stefani took with one of their employees, captioning the image with, "That's exactly who you think it is kicking it with Big Mike and Commie at the Midtown store... great seeing you @gwenstefani!!!" The account followed it's caption up with the hashtag "Come Hollaback Sauce" in reference to their famous sauce names and Stefani's hit song "Hollaback Girl."

Shelton and Stefani tied the knot over the July 4th weekend after nearly six years together. The two said "I do" on Shelton's Oklahoma Ranch and fellow celebrity Carson Daily was the one who officiated the ceremony. Since saying their vows, they've been spotted in Los Angeles, Nashville and Wisconsin together. Their first performance as a married couple took place at one of Shelton's Ole Red bars in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. Their time on stage together was impromptu but fans were not mad about it. The pair sat on stools together in the middle of the bar and played several of their duets, including "Happy Anywhere."

The two not only won the crowd over with their incredible voices and talents, but their cute banter melted hearts. "Y'all Gwen Stefani is singing in Tishomingo, Oklahoma right now," the country music star said. "What planet is this all of a sudden? What is this world?" Stefani replied with a cute response and said, "I thought it was Gwen Shelton now?" Naturally, the crowed loved to hear that. The newlyweds also took the stage at Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin when Shelton welcomed his wife to the stage as fans went wild. While they performed their duets, she also performed her famous No Doubt song "Don't Speak."

The adorable couple have been winning hearts over for years now after meeting on the set of NBC's The Voice. Stefani was asked to be a judge one year and she and Shelton took off from there. While their relationship remained a secret for months, once word spilled that they were officially together, fans couldn't wait to see their journey together.