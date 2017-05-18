Gwen Stefani Rocks Sneakers With Blake Shelton’s Face on Them

They’re solemates! Gwen Stefani wears sneakers with Blake Shelton’s face on them https://t.co/pFZp2ncDAt pic.twitter.com/EyX5j5XE1C — PeopleStyle (@peoplestyle) May 17, 2017

Gwen Stefani isn’t afraid to show what Voice team she is rooting for now that her contestants have been eliminated from the competition.

After Tuesday night’s show, Stefani took to Instagram to show off her new kicks that also happen to have her boyfriend Blake Shelton‘s face on them.

We assumed that Stefani would be cheering for “Team Blake,” but her team spirit is through the roof and we love it!

In a second post on her Instagram story, Stefani shared another photo of her custom slip-on shoes as she cozied up to Shelton, who wore his signature pair of cowboy boots.

Stefani’s contestants Hunter Plake and Brennley Brown were both surprisingly eliminated on Tuesday night. Adam Levine showed his support for Stefani by wearing a vintage No Doubt T-shirt but it didn’t get him enough brownie points for her to wear his face on her shoes.

We hope Stefani will up the ante during the finale with her “Team Shelton” spirit and rock a customized T-shirt or printed leggings with Shelton’s face on them! Seriously, we’d pay to see leggings with Shelton’s face on them.

