Gwen Stefani Doesn't Want Her Wedding to Blake Shelton to Be 'a COVID Situation'

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton recently became engaged after five years of dating, but fans likely won't see the pair head down the aisle for at least a little while. Speaking to Ryan Seacrest, Stefani opened up about planning the upcoming nuptials, sharing that she'd rather wait until it was safe for everyone she loves to attend.

"I would say I just want my parents there at this point. Like, my parents wouldn’t come to Thanksgiving because they were so scared, so really would rather it not be a COVID situation," Stefani said on On Air With Ryan Seacrest. "Like I would rather not have the masks and that kind of thing. And even when you cut it down to just family, it’s still too many people for COVID so we’re sort of like, just going to see what happens in the next few months."

Stefani and Shelton announced their engagement in October, and Stefani shared that after years of dating and people thinking they were already married, it feels "so weird" to now be engaged. "It's so funny to even say 'engaged,'" she reflected. "People have been saying it for so long, like five years, 'Are you getting married? Are you engaged?' And now we actually are and it feels like I’m in a cartoon or something."

The singer added that she and Shelton are "so excited" and she feels more "stable" than she ever has. "We look like a weird cartoon, like fake like meme or something," she joked of herself and Shelton, "but yet, somehow, we are meant to be."

A source told PEOPLE that Shelton proposed at his ranch in Oklahoma and asked Stefani's three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, for permission. "Blake told her boys that he wanted to propose and asked their permission," the source said. "Her family very much approves of him. He's an amazing partner and a great extra dad to the boys. Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise."

Stefani's sons joined their mom and Shelton in Oklahoma for the first several months of quarantine, where they were homeschooled by Stefani. Since then, they've moved into a new house in Los Angeles, which is full of "nonstop creativity."

"We just moved. It's exciting," Stefani told PEOPLE in October. "Yesterday we did Halloween decorating and cookies. It's nonstop creativity over here."