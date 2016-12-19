Gwen Stefani Cozies up to Blake Shelton During Holiday Celebration

(Photo: Twitter / @UsWeekly)

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are spending some quality down time together before the holidays, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Stefani took to Snapchat over the weekend to share some adorable photos of her day in with her love.

(Photo: Snapchat / Gwen Stefani)

In one image, Stefani and Shelton’s legs are side by side as they appear to be snuggled up on the couch together, Stefani in painted red toes and camo and Shelton in jeans and boots. The twosome also made bread and soup together, which Stefani also shared for her followers.

(Photo: Snapchat / Gwen Stefani)

She and Shelton sat down for a movie together and the “Hillbilly Bone” singer goofed off for the camera, messing up his hair and pointing at Stefani.

We can only imagine what they were talking about.

Shelton recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and opened up about his and Stefani’s romantic date nights together and it sounds like this is another fun-loving one to add to the books.