Gwen Stefani Reveals New Couples Nickname for Her and Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been dating for around four years, and in that time, their fans have dubbed them Shefani, a hybrid of their last names. On Stefani’s Instagram Story on Tuesday, the No Doubt singer offered another alternative, alerting her fans that Shelton had come up with a second joint moniker for the pair.

“Just so you know, I got a new nickname for me and Blake, it’s called ‘Gwake,’ and I’m really excited about it!” she happily revealed to her followers while in a car on the way to The Voice‘s first live show. “It’s like Gwen and Blake together, but Gwake. I didn’t make that up, [Blake] made that up.”

After the show, Stefani headed backstage with her fellow coaches where she congratulated coach John Legend on his newly bestowed title of PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Man Alive, an honor that Shelton was awarded in 2017.

“I learned it from Blake,” Legend said as Stefani congratulated him.

“I’m sorry Blake,” Stefani told her boyfriend as the camera panned on a blown-up poster of Legend’s magazine cover. “This is one of my…what’s the word? Protégé,” Shelton replied. “I took him under my wing, taught him everything I know. I taught him how to pull his jacket over to cover his gut, I do it all the time.”

Shelton was the one to reveal Legend’s new title to the world, announcing the news on Tuesday night’s episode and gifting his fellow coach with a pair of denim shorts bedazzled with “VEGOTSMA” across the back.

“As you may remember, I was the 2017 PEOPLE Magazine Sexiest Man Alive,” Shelton told the audience. “Because of that, it is my duty to formally introduce the next Sexiest Man Alive, and he just so happens to be here tonight. Ladies and gentlemen, the man, the myth, the legend! 2019 People Magazine Sexiest Man Alive, John Legend!”

“You already came into this show as an EGOT,” he continued, referencing Legend’s Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony wins. “Then you won The Voice so it became a VEGOT. Now you have a ‘VEGOTSMA.’ You’re the only one.”

Legend proudly accepted his gift and offered his sincere thanks to both PEOPLE and Shelton.

“I don’t know what to say. I want to thank, of course, PEOPLE magazine, but mostly I want to thank Blake Shelton, because I sat next to him for the last few months and I learned his sexy ways,” he said. “I observed every move he made, every utterance that came from his mouth and I think some of it rubbed off on me. I think that has everything to do with why we’re here today.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Steve Granitz