Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Hit LA in First Photos Since Wedding

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been spotted for the first time since tying the knot over Fourth of July weekend. The sweet pair were caught on the west coast in Los Angeles and look as happy as ever. The Voice judges said "I do" in Oklahoma on the country singer's ranch on July 3rd and flew back to California via private jet.

In pictures posted by TMZ, the newlyweds were spotted in a car together as both of them had grins from ear-to-ear. Stefani's son, Zuma, was also spotted in the backseat. The couple has been together for six years before they decided to walk down the aisle. Just days before they got married, Shelton and Stefani filed for their marriage license in Oklahoma, which is how onlookers knew their ceremony was right around the corner because the state gives couples 10 days from the day they file to tie the knot.

The two met in 2015 on the set of The Voice when Stefani was asked to join the judges panel. After one season, it was rumored that the two were dating, however, it took them a while to come forward about it. Once they did, fans have been eager ever since to see when they might take the next step in their relationship. Over the years, it was said that there were a few factors that played into why things took so long, from Shelton not wanting to rush into anything, to Stefani needing to clear things through the Catholic church since she had a divorce on her record. During quarantine, they seemed to get a lot closer since they spent so much time together, which gave them time away from work and Shelton time to get to know her kids even better.

During an interview with USA Today, Shelton shared a few wedding details admitting that Stefani was the one doing most of the wedding planning, but provided good reason. "If I was picking our meal, it would just literally be everything fried," he joked. "French fries, chicken tenders, you know, all of that stuff. I think [Gwen] knows that it would be a pretty classless wedding if I was in control."

He then added, "I want her to do all of that stuff and handle it because it's going to be great. She's in the middle of planning the thing, and she's always so mindful ... of me. She's like, 'Hey, I don't want to just take this thing over.' I think she's having a blast doing it, I mean, I know she's having a blast doing it."