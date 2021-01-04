Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Engagement Not on the Horizon, Despite Reports

Despite reports to the contrary, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will not be announcing an engagement anytime soon, according to a new report from Gossip Cop.

According to Gossip Cop, while Shelton and Stefani’s three-year relationship is as strong as ever, the pair aren’t heading for the aisle, with Stefani’s spokesperson calling the rumor “not true.”

Us Weekly recently reported that Shelton and Stefani “are going to be announcing their engagement very soon,” according to a source.

“Blake has always wanted to marry Gwen,” the source claimed, “but she’s always been extremely cautious because she has three kids to be mindful of.”

Stefani split from rocker husband Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares three sons, in 2015. Meanwhile, Shelton split from ex-wife Miranda Lambert that same year.

Both Shelton and Stefani have recently addressed the subject of an engagement in interviews, with neither sharing that they feel so inclined to take that next step.

“I think when there’s trauma, the way we had trauma back in the day, going through all these hard times, to get to a place where you find somebody that’s like your best friend that you know that you can depend on and trust and just go through life,” Stefani said during a recent appearance on the Today show. “I think that we’re just trying to be in the moment as much as we can,” she said. “I never thought I would get this moment, so it’s just really special.”

Shelton expressed similar sentiments during his own appearance on Today, sharing that he and Stefani “aren’t just dating.”

“This is something that I feel like is meant to be,” he explained. “I’ve learned more from Gwen Stefani as a human being and how to grow as a human being than I have from anybody ever in my life. Anybody. She’s everything that you could hope a human being could be. That’s what Gwen is.”

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December 2018, Stefani said that she and Shelton are not engaged, despite the host attempting to get her to admit otherwise.

“So Blake told me that y’all are engaged now,” DeGeneres said, to which a surprised Stefani replied, “No he didn’t. No we’re not. No we’re not. No we’re not.”

“Yes, he told me you’re engaged,” DeGeneres insisted. “So let’s talk about that.”

“What are you talking about?” Stefani said with a laugh. “We’re not. We’re not engaged, and we’re not married. And he’s my boyfriend still.”

