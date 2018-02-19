Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Did Not Get Engaged on Valentine’s Day, Despite Reports

The Voice coaches Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are happily in love, but that does not mean they are engaged already. Despite rumors, Shelton has not popped the question yet.

On Friday, Gossip Cop debunked rumors that the country singer asked the pop star to marry him. The site previously debunked reports from HollywoodLife, which claimed Sheldon was shopping for a $500,000 diamond ring earlier this month.

Stefani and Shelton have been the target of countless tabloid rumors since the two got together. For example, there were rumors the former No Doubt singer was “focused” on getting pregnant with Shelton last fall. Then there were rumors she was already expecting twins. Both of these turned out to be false.

The musical couple has had fun with the rumors, joking about them during a performance last week at a show in Oklahoma. Between songs, Shelton joked that Stefani “actually gave birth to twins yesterday, and she’s here tonight to sing with me.”

The rumors about the couple taking their relationship to the next level started after the Super Bowl on Feb. 4, since the couple were seen together with Stefani’s three sons – Kingston 11; Apollo, 3; and Zuma, 9 – with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The two finalized their divorce in 2016, after Stefani began dating Shelton the previous year.

Shelton has already been married twice, but does not have any children. He was married to Kaynette Gern from 2003 to 2006, and fellow country star Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015.

In an interview for PEOPLE Magazine‘s 2017 Sexiest Man Alive issue, Shelton said he figured out where he stands with Stefani’s three sons.

“For a long time, it was awkward trying to figure out what my place is and in their mind too,” Shelton said. “The best part for me, selfishly, is discovering a part of myself that I guess I never really knew was in there. It’s definitely an instinct that kind of kicks in.”

When the kids are around, it makes him long for the school bell to ring, but when they are gone, he cannot wait for their return, he told the magazine.

“An hour later you’re going, ‘God, I can’t wait ’til they get home,’” the 41-year-old Shelton said. “They’re so damn funny. It’s just my first time being around it, and it’s easy to fall in love with those kids. They’re pretty special.”