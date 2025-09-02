Guy Fieri’s Son Hunter Gets Married in ‘Next Level Wedding’

Guy Fieri is one proud dad after his son, Hunter Fieri, tied the knot with Tara Bernstein in a truly “next level wedding.”

The newlyweds married Saturday at the Fieri family ranch, HuntRyde Ranch, in Sonoma, Calif., with the Food Network star sharing a sweet moment from their nuptials on social media the following day.

“Congratulations to my best friend, son, cohost, business partner, and now married man. Wow!” Guy, 57, wrote of his 29-year-old son alongside a photo of Hunter saying “I do” to the professional pickleball player, 28, in a dreamy outdoor ceremony next to a large tree and swimming swans.

The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star continued to his new daughter-in-law, “We are so excited for all the love and energy you bring to the Fieri family… and all the free pickle ball lessons lol.”

He continued, “Amazing couple. Next level wedding. And memories for a lifetime!!”

Guy finally wrapped up his wedding post with a “big thank you, love and respect” to chefs Cesar Orozco, Lorena Garcia, Antonia Lofaso, and Aaron May, who provided “the NEXT LEVEL wedding dinner for just 350 of our closest friends.”

Guy also sent a special thank you to Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro, who made and transported the couple’s 5-foot-tall wedding cake with the help of his wife, Lisa.

“If the chefs’s kid is gonna have a wedding of course the baller chefs show up to cook!!” the Guy’s Grocery Games host added.

Internet personality and Guy Fieri's son Hunter Fieri with Tara Bernstein arrives at Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate Party at Mardi Gras World on February 9, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Food Network stars and celebrity chefs alike were quick to celebrate Hunter’s big news in the comment section. Hell’s Kitchen star Gordon Ramsay, 58, commented, “Congratulations to you both @hunterfieri @tarafieri sending lots of love to you all from all the Ramsay’s [love] @guyfieri,” while Aarti Party‘s Aarti Sequeira, 47, added, “What an incredible night!!!”

Chef and author Martie Duncan chimed in, “Congratulations to the whole Fieri family! Sending best wishes for love and happiness always,” as Iron Chef America‘s Cat Cora wrote, “Congratulations to Hunter and Tara and the whole family.”

Hunter and Bernstein met at the 2023 Super Bowl, with the Food Network personality popping the question in November of that same year.