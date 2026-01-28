‘Grown Ups’ Star’s Wife of 15 Years Files for Divorce

Rob Schneider’s wife, Patricia Schneider, has filed for divorce after 15 years of marriage.

Patricia, 37, filed for divorce from the Grown Ups star, 62, on Dec. 8, in Maricopa County, Ariz., according to court records first obtained by The Sun on Wednesday. Rob accepted service for the petition just four days later, on Dec. 12.

The divorce filing claims that the couple’s marriage is “irretrievably broken and there is no possibility of reconciliation.”

Schneider married Patricia on Jan. 27, 2010 in Los Angeles. The documents say the marriage is “irretrievably broken and there is no possibility of reconciliation.” A court order was issued after the divorce filing was submitted that Patricia and Rob, who share daughters Miranda Scarlett, 13, and Madeline Robbie, 9, were to both complete a mandatory parenting course.

Patricia is Rob’s third wife, as the Saturday Night Live alum was first married to London King, with whom he shares 36-year-old musician daughter Elle King, from 1988 to 1990. The comedian was also married to actress Helena Schneider from 2002 to 2005.

Rob has incorporated his family into his acting projects over the years, with Miranda and Madeline playing themselves on his Netflix sitcom Real Rob for two seasons from 2015 to 2017. In 2022, Miranda co-starred with her father in the film Daddy Daughter Trip, written and produced by Patricia, with Madeline and Elle also making cameos in the film.

The “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer would come out two years later to condemn her dad as a “very toxic” person in her life during a 2024 episode of Bunnie Xo’s “Dumb Blonde” podcast.

“If I would ever spend a summer with my dad it would be on a movie set. I would just get lost in the shuffle. If I ever messed up a shot, if I was ever talking, I would get in trouble,” Elle said.

The singer continued that her father was critical of her size and sent her to “fat camp,” adding that it “got to a point where I didn’t want to spend the summer with him.”

“He never helped me. I never wanted his help. He also didn’t have a very good reputation,” Elle said at the time. “I don’t want to be associated with him. He’s just not nice.”

Rob would go on to apologize publicly to his daughter in an interview with Tucker Carlson, saying, “I just want to tell my daughter, Elle, I love you, and I wish I was the father in my 20s that you needed and clearly I wasn’t and I hope you can forgive me for my shortcomings. I love you completely. I love you entirely.

“I wish you the best,” he continued. “I feel terrible and I just want you to know that I don’t take anything you say personally.”



