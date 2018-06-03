‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Jesse Williams Reportedly Dating NYC Sports Anchor Taylor Rooks

Jesse Williams is moving on after his divorce by reportedly dating SportsNet anchor Taylor Rooks.

Williams, 36, filed for divorce from his wife of five years in April of 2017. The Grey’s Anatomy star has had a rocky road since then, with dramatic alimony negotiations and a brief fling with actress Minka Kelly. Now, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight, he’s back in the dating game with New York-based sports commentator Rooks.

Rooks is a prolific persona in the sports sphere. In addition to SportsNet, she hosts her own podcast called TimeOut with Taylor Rooks. The 26-year-old was seen accompanying Williams to a Kevin Hart stand-up performance in Atlantic City over Memorial Day weekend.

Williams’ love life has been the talk of the town in recent months, as he divorced Aryn Drake-Lee after five years. The real estate agent originally wanted sole custody of their two children, but ultimately settled on joint custody. As part of the agreement, Williams will reportedly make monthly payments of $50,695, and send half of his residual payments for any work done between September of 2012 and April of 2017 to his ex-wife.

Not long after filing for divorce, Williams began seeing Kelly over the summer. The two kept their relationship as quiet as possible, though that only seemed to stir up more interest. Kelly was not pleased when fans suggested that she and Williams might have been dating before his divorce, and she fired back at accusers on Instagram.

“I hope the cheating rumors aren’t true. It would be disappointing,” one fan wrote.

“They’re not. Hate for you to be disappointed. Glad I could clear that up for you,” Kelly replied curtly. “Now f— off.”

In January, it was revealed that Williams and Kelly had long since broken up.

“They haven’t seen each other in months,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight.

Williams, was incensed by the rumors that he had cheated on his wife. In July, he spoke about his private life in Jay-Z’s documentary, Footnotes for 4:44.

“I was in a relationship 13 years, 13 real years, not 5 years, not 7 years — 13 years,” he said. “All of a sudden, mother f—ers are writing think pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship — like, the most painful experience I’ve had in my life, like, with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart — that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute.”

Williams has yet to comment on his new rumored relationship.