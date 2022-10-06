'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kate Walsh Accidentally Reveals Engagement

Kate Walsh accidentally leaked some big news, but it had nothing to do with Grey's Anatomy. During an Instagram Live chat with her Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman, Walsh let it slip that she is engaged to Andrew Nixon. Walsh, 54, stars as Dr. Addison Montgomery in Grey's Anatomy and is expected to return for Season 19.

In the middle of Walsh's chat with Brenneman, Nixon came into view of the camera. "Here comes the jungle cat, that is my fiancé," Walsh said, reports PEOPLE. "She just 100% outed your engagement," Brenneman said. "I did... I just outed our engagement," Walsh added. Nixon did not seem phased, simply adding, "Aww."

Walsh's diamond engagement ring was noticeable during her chat with Brenneman. The Emily in Paris star also shared a photo of the couple's celebratory drinks on her Instagram Story. "Celebrating w/ [Nixon]," Walsh captioned the photo.

Little is known about Walsh's relationship with Nixon. Although she tagged Nixon's Instagram page, it is still private. He has also never appeared in Walsh's Instagram posts. Walsh was previously married to former 20th Century Fox executive Alex Young from 2007 to 2010.

Walsh made her first appearance as Addison, Dr. Derek Shepherd's (Patrick Dempsey) first wife, in the Grey's Anatomy Season 1 finale, which aired back in May 2005. She was the main character on Grey's until she got her own spinoff, Private Practice, which ran from 2007 to 2013. Addison made a triumphant return to Grey's Anatomy in Season 18 to perform a uterine transplant on a patient at Grey Sloan Memorial. Last month, Variety reported she would be returning for Season 19.

Walsh teased future appearances on Grey's last year, showing just how much she still loves the fan-favorite character. "The couple of episodes that we shot, there was a great response to that first one, and I think the second one people are gonna really love, too," Walsh told reporters in October 2021. "Nobody knows what the future holds... but for now, this is what we've got planned: just to have Addison pop in and we'll see what happens, what transpires."

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 premieres on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET, following the Station 19 season premiere. Ellen Pompeo will have a reduced role as Dr. Meredith Grey, although she still narrates every episode and remains an executive producer. Pompeo will only appear in eight episodes this season, as the show introduces a slew of new interns at the hospital.