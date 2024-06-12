'Grey's Anatomy' Star Files for Divorce

Sara Ramírez and Ryan DeBolt are officially calling it quits. Three years after announcing their separation, the Grey's Anatomy alum, who appeared on the ABC medical drama as Dr. Callie Torres, filed for divorce from their husband on Tuesday, June 11, according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

In filing for divorce, Ramírez – who came out as non-binary in 2020 and uses they/them pronouns -cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. Ramírez requested their and DeBolt's assets be divided per their prenuptial agreement, per TMZ, and requested that the court's ability to award spousal support for either party be terminated. They listed the date of separation as January 2018, three years before they publicly announced that they and DeBolt had split.

(Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

"Ryan and I are no longer together. We remain loving and supportive in how we are choosing to forge our new individual paths," Ramírez wrote on social media in July 2021, per Out Magazine. "Thank you for holding space around our choices and respecting our families' privacy as we navigate this process on our own terms."

Later opening up about the split, Ramírez told Out Magazine in November 2021, "I married the right man because there's no one else I'd rather be getting divorced from. We have the kind of foundation of love where we can joke like that. But it's because we're holding space for each other as friends."

Ramírez and DeBolt announced their engagement in June 2011, a rep for the star telling PEOPLE at the time that they were "thrilled" to announce their engagement. After DeBolt dropped to one knee and popped the question during a trip to Paris, the couple went on to tie the knot in an intimate beachside wedding in New York on June 4, 2012.

Ramírez is best known for their starring role in Grey's Anatomy. The star appeared as Dr. Callie Torres across 11 seasons and 239 episodes between 2006 and 2016. The character is recognized as one of the longest-running LGBT characters in US television history. Ramírez most recently appeared as Ramírez in And Just Like That..., Max's Sex and the City spinoff starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis. Variety reported back in February that Ramírez would not be reprising the role in Season 3.