‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Go Ballistic After Show Finally Reveals the Father of Amelia’s Baby

Fans are speaking out after Grey’s Anatomy finally revealed the identity of Amelia Shepherd‘s (Caterina Scorsone) baby’s father during the Thursday, March 12 episode. Ever since revealing in the Season 16 premiere that she was pregnant, the question lingering on fans’ minds was who the father was, with the beloved ABC medical drama leaving viewers to wonder if Atticus ‘Link’ (Chris Carmack) or Owen (Kevin McKidd) was about to be a dad. Finally, on Thursday, fans got an answer at long last thanks to a paternity test.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Grey’s Anatomy Season 16, Episode 17, “Life on Mars.”

The big reveal came at the very end of the episode when Link showed up to Amelia’s house with a guitar, telling her, “I don’t want to live without you” and promising that he’ll love her even if the baby isn’t his.

“I really needed to hear that because I got the results and he is yours,” Amelia revealed, sending the Grey’s fandom into a frenzy on social media.

Keep scrolling to see how fans reacted to the news.

“Can we just say that Amelia is one lucky woman right now!!” tweeted one viewer. “I really didn” think he was going to be the father but I’m really happy he is!! Can they name him Derek?”

“Link in the rain talking about writing stupid love songs gave me MAJOR house of candle vibes,” wrote another, referencing the Season 3 episode where Meredith creates the house of their dreams out of candles. “HOW CAN YOU NOT STAN.”

“I want someone to show up to my door and fight for me the way Link just did to Amelia,” reacted another fan. “srsly my heart is feeling all the feels right now.”

“Finally Shonda did something right and listened to the fans regards to making Link.. Amalia’s baby daddy,” applauded somebody else.

“LINK IS THE FATHER!!! I LOVE IT HERE!!!” tweeted one person.

Amelia and Link are going to have the family that Mark and Lexie couldn’t #GreysAnatomypic.twitter.com/Kgci6nVxBR — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐚 (@ferrarsduarte) March 13, 2020

“All I have to say is that … THE BABY IS LINK’S AND I COULDN’T BE MORE HAPPY ABOUT IT !!!” added another.

“[Grey’s Anatomy] my heart skipped a beat when amelia said i have the results OMG im so happy it’s hes i ,she deserves a happy ending,” reacted someone else.

All I do is root for Amelia and her happiness. And guess what? WE WON TONIGHT. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/nD1DL4PTTN — Shelby Elpers (@shelbbs247) March 13, 2020

“I had convinced myself that Amelia’s baby would be Owen’s because they love doing s– like that on this show,” wrote another person. “But, I’m so d– happy the baby is Linc’s!!! They both deserve to be happy! Their baby better be healthy!!”

“Link is the father, Amelia and him are going to have a baby and be happy together, a TV GOD out there heard my prayers, I’ll take this WIN,” shared one fan of the series.

“I’m so freaking happy for Amelia and Link,” added another. “They both had a difficile past and they deserve a happy life together.”

“Amelia and Link are gonna be the next love story like derek and Meredith and I’m totally here for it,” observed somebody else.

AMELIA AND LINK ARE FINALLY GOING TO GET THEIR HAPPY ENDING IM IN TEARS #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/WDRmjnWXBY — 𝐤𝐢𝐚𝐫𝐚 ✧ #𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐬𝐤𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧 (@kiaracorrina) March 13, 2020

“ALERT: THE BABY’S LINK’S! THE BABY’S LINK’S! Rejoice!” reacted another fan.

“Me when Link came to his senses and the baby turned out to be his,” wrote another person alongside a series of crying emojis. “THANK YA HOLY GHOST.”

Amelia said the baby is Link’s

Grey’s fandom:#GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/9OgPUrV7km — 𝔖𝔦𝔪 | Y’all are still watching next week 💮 (@Rosincaxpearl) March 13, 2020

“Finally after all the bad she’s had to endure some major happiness comes Amelia’s way!” tweeted another viewer.