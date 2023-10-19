'90s Actress' Husband Files for Divorce After 19 Years Together

My So-Called Life alum A. J. Langer's husband ended their marriage after almost 20 years. Court documents obtained by The Blast indicated that Charles Courtenay filed for divorce in Los Angeles County courts, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of the breakup.

In the court filing, Courtenay says the couple separated on Sept. 30, 2023, after 19 years and five months together. The couple has two children together. Regarding the children, Courtenay is requesting that the court give him "joint custody" of them, and it is evident that the issue of child support and spousal support will be an essential component of the divorce case.

There is a long tradition that couples would split their assets and debts down the middle after such a long marriage. Still, Courtenay's attorneys argue he "has not yet determined the full extent of his separate property assets and debts," and that he will amend his divorce at a later date if necessary.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the 90's TV star said she and her husband met during a bachelorette party in Las Vegas in 2002. "We caught eyes and smiled. The kilt was a novelty. The smile was all I needed," she told People. Adding, "We instantly got on like a house on fire," Courtenay said, "We went out to a nightclub, I wasn't allowed in because I was wearing a skirt! So we spent a bit of time walking around the streets and got to know each other really, really well."

Upon their marriage in 2005, Langer was made a countess, and Courtenay was of some royal ancestry, so they enjoyed some time at his ancestral home in Scotland, the Powerham Castle. Taking after his father, Courtenay hid the truth about his family heritage from his new girlfriend "just to get to know someone and really like them irrespective of all of this," he said.

Having barely been prepared for the visit, she recalled wearing "my brother's old cut-off jeans, a surfing beanie, and a tank top" when they arrived at the 600-year-old castle. "And this is me showing up at a castle. And it's beautiful, stunningly beautiful," she recalled.

While living at Powerham Castle, the couple raised their two children Joscelyn, 10, and Jack, 8, where Langer oversaw many of the castle's businesses. She told the outlet, "You really can't appreciate this place until you hear all the stories. "

According to The Blast, there are reports that the family spent some time living inside the castle, but based on the divorce filing, it seems the family now resides in Los Angeles. As of yet, Langer has not responded.