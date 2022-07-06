Big Boi and Wife Divorce, Ending 20-Year Marriage

After 20 years of marriage, Big Boi and Sherlita Patton have officially called it quits. In May, the Outkast member and real estate entrepreneur's divorce was finalized, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. The divorce finalization came after the musician, born Antwan Patton, filed for the divorce in April.

In that April divorce filing, Big Boi, 47, said there was "no reasonable hope of reconciliation" between himself and Patton, 49. The musician noted at the time that he and his now ex-wife were already separated and living apart. A date for their separation is unclear, though their divorce seems to be amicable. The former couple agreed to not make any threats of "injury, maltreating, molesting, harassing, harming, or abusing." Several months after that filing, the court entered the final divorce decree in May, per TMZ.

Big Boi and Patton tied the knot in February 2002. Together, they share two children: daughter Jordan, 27, and son Cross, 21. The musician is also dad to a son named Bamboo, 22, from a previous relationship. The first signs of trouble in their relationship first appeared in 2013 when Patton filed for divorce from her then-husband, in her filing requesting financial support and full custody of their two children. The couple later reconciled, with Big Boi, in a 2014 interview with TMZ, crediting God for bringing them back together.

Three years after the divorce filing, the couple in 2016 signed a postnuptial agreement. That agreement divided their assets and debts. They also agreed to not publicly disclose their respective finances and also to a confidential settlement "to tie up any loose ends."

At this time, neither Big Boi nor Patton have commented on the finalization of their divorce. However, amid the change in relationship status, Big Boi seems to be focusing on his music career. In June, he released the music video for "Do Ya Best," taken from his collaborative album Big Sleepover with Sleepy Brown. The song also features a verse from Scotty ATL. The album dropped in December 2021 and features appearances from Killer Mike, Kay-I, Backbone, Big Rube, and CeeLo Green, and hit DSPs. He also recently teased in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1 that he could release an OutKast documentary, though that has yet to be confirmed.