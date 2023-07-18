Goldie Hawn Reveals Why She and Kurt Russell Never Married

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell still don't feel the need to tie the knot after 40 years together. Hawn, 77, answered bluntly when questioned by CNN's Chris Wallace about why she and Russell 72, never got married after all their years together, having first met while filming Disney's 1968 musical The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band and reconnecting in 1983 on the set of Swing Shift.

Asked about their decision to never officially marry, The First Wives Club actress answered bluntly, "Why should we get married? Isn't that a better question?" She continued that the mutual history of divorce she and Russell share, as well as a desire to protect their children, was part of the reason they initially passed on getting married. Prior to her relationship with the Escape From L.A. actor, Hawn was married to Gus Trikonis for seven years before marrying Bill Hudson, with whom she shares children Oliver and Kate Hudson, for six years. Russell also went through a divorce in 1983, splitting from Season Hubley after four years of marriage.

"Because we had been married," Hawn explained to Wallace. "And because when it doesn't work out, it ends up to be a big business. Somebody has to own something. It's always ugly. Somebody has to actually take a look and say how many, how many divorces are fun? How many divorces actually don't cost money? How many divorces make you even hate the person more than you did before? How many divorces have hurt children?"

She continued, "I like the idea that I can wake up in the morning and make decisions every day if I want to be here," noting that relationships aren't always easy. "There's all kinds of hurdles that we go through. There's things that we believe in, things that we don't believe in, things we agree on," Hawn reasoned. "So I think, you know, ultimately staying independent with independent thinking is important, so you can hold on to yourself."

Hawn posted the interview clip on her Instagram page, captioning it, "I get asked the darndest things! (Love you Chris [smiling emoji])." The Death Becomes Her actress' fans praised her for her response in the comments: "You handled that lame question very well. It's nobody's business if you're married or not," one person wrote. "Bravo for doing what works for you and for being in such an amazing relationship for so long. I think more people should go this route because the divorce rate is so high." Another added, "As they say if it ain't broke, don't try to fix it. You don't have to get married just for marriage's sake. What y'all got works and transcends that."