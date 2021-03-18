Goldie Hawn Has Gushing Message for 'Brilliant' Kurt Russell on His 70th Birthday

✖

Kurt Russell turned 70 years old on March 17, and his partner Goldie Hawn celebrated the day with a sweet post on Instagram. Hawn shared a throwback video of the couple presenting at an awards show and joking about how they weren't married, a step the two have said they never felt the need to take in their relationship.

"Happy birthday baby!" Hawn captioned the clip. "What a wild ride. No, we never got married but one thing that continues to grow is our love. You’re a wild one, brilliant, lovable, childlike, perfectly maddening, a father supreme and deeply funny! I can’t imagine my life without you at any age, Kurt Russell. You’re the catch. And you’re all mine."

Hawn's daughter Kate Hudson, who refers to Russell as "Pa," also shared an "insta love letter to my dad" to commemorate the actor's birthday. Hudson posted a throwback family photo of herself with Hawn, Russell, her brother Oliver Hudson and Russell's sons Boston and Wyatt, all of whom were raised together by Hawn and Russell. "I often wonder how how different our life would have been if he never entered the picture," Hudson mused. "How different I would be. Let me fill you in."

"He’s a pick up your boot straps kinda dad. Don’t cry, shake it off you’re ok, kinda dad," she wrote. "Don’t let ‘em push you around you got this, kinda dad. Don’t listen to the noise you’re doing great, kinda dad. Shake those hips like no ones watching, kinda dad. Always get back on the horse, kinda dad. Never miss a show or game, kinda dad. Kids before anything, kinda dad. Work hard play hard, kinda dad. My girl can rule the world, kinda dad."

"His laugh will echo through generations as powerful as his concocted stories of grandeur that may or may not be true (may we never know). He’s an original. One of kind," Hudson continued. "A powerful, intelligent, talented, loyal family man. He has taught me that we can all exist with immense love through our differences. And his dedication to my mother and their fight for love forever is as admirable as it gets. I love this man so much!"

She concluded by praising Russell's skills as a girl dad, adding, "A note for all dads of girls. He gave me the gift of confidence instilling a knowingness in me that I deserved everything I worked for and I knew that he’d always have my back in whatever challenges may lay ahead. When you have a dad who gives you permission to be confident you live courageously."

Russell and Hawn have been together since 1983 and Russell told PEOPLE in December that "for people like us, the marriage certificate wasn’t going to create anything that otherwise we wouldn’t have."

"It’s about the people and the relationship, and the will to stay together," Hawn added. "And that’s a big one because if you want it, you can have it. You’ve got to give things up, but the joy and the excitement of being together and touching the toes of somebody at night is really a nice feeling."