Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s Relationship Timeline

In a Hollywood love story that has spanned the age of time, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell prove that romance can survive in Tinsel Town. The Hollywood starlet has been with her beau since 1983. And despite never marrying, they are absolute #couplesgoals. They’ve shared the screen, shared a life, and blended their families. And they remain the “it couple” of the entertainment space.

They first met in 1968 while filming the live-action movie musical The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band. It would take 17 more years before their relationship was no longer just a “hi” and “bye” at casting calls. They reconnected at Russell’s audition for the film Swing Shift, a film they’d eventually co-star in. Initially, he was attracted to her physicality. But things changed after their first date at the Playboy Club in Los Angeles, where things got out of hand before they found themselves alone, as reported by PEOPLE.

In 1986, they had their son, Wyatt, who is their only child together. They became an instant blended family with Hawn’s children Oliver and Kate [Hudson], and Russell’s son Boston, whom he shares with ex-wife Season Hubley. They’ve since become grandparents.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Hawn shared the secret to their long-lasting love, telling the publication: “Love, gratitude, compassion, because sometimes every man or every woman will drive their partner crazy. Family. Fun. Laughs. Sex. If you don’t nurture that, and remember, you’re done.”

While Russell isn’t Bride Wars actress Kate Hudson’s biological father, she and her brother Oliver very much consider him to be their dad. They say he’s been ever present, unlike their bio-dad Bill Hudson. She and Oliver remain estranged from Bill.

In 2021, in honor of Russell’s 70th birthday, the Almost Famous star spoke about his impact. “He has taught me that we can all exist with immense love through our differences,” she wrote on Instagram. “He gave me the gift of confidence, instilling a knowingness in me that I deserved everything I worked for and I knew that he’d always have my back in whatever challenges may lay ahead. When you have a dad who gives you permission to be confident, you live courageously.”

