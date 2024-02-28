Golden Globe-Nominated Actor Splits From Marvel Star Girlfriend

Charles Melton, the up-and-coming talent acclaimed for his role in May December, has now grabbed attention due to recent reports disclosing that he and actress Chloe Bennet are no longer in a relationship.

After spending so much time together over the course of 2023, the couple kept their relationship discreet and far away from the public eye as much as possible. However, sources with direct knowledge of the news have confirmed that the couple quietly separated toward the end of last year, according to TMZ.

It appears that the two drifted apart over time, regardless of the exact reasons for the breakup. Although Melton and Bennett are separated, both seem focused on their careers. Several reports have claimed that Bennett has been seen out and about in the city with The Bear star Lionel Boyce, awakening rumors of a romance. However, it has been clarified that they are just good friends and not romantically involved.

Bennet and Melton last appeared at a Taylor Swift concert in August, where they were photographed together. On May 9, Melton was also spotted with Bennet in Beverly Hills. A source told People at the time that "they've been quietly dating for a few months."

In the past, Bennet was known for her relationship with Logan Paul, while Melton has been linked to several other celebrities, including Camila Mendes and Chase Sui Wonders.

In a 2019 interview with Hunger, the Riverdale alum spoke about his role in the film The Sun is Also a Star and if it brought out the romantic within him. "Daniel is a hopeless romantic," he said. "I have a fraction of who he is inside of me but when you get a role like this you have to be completely vulnerable, and that kind of took over me I guess."

"People always say that falling in love is not like in the movies and in a movie you can watch someone's love story over the space of years but what's so unique about this is that it takes place in literally 24 hours. I think in society we have these [convictions] about a relationship is supposed to be like – you're supposed to do this on the first date, this on the second date, this on the third date – but it's the passion and the love that matters and that allows you to be whoever you want. Life's too short to not be a hopeless romantic. If you can believe in anything right now, believe in love."