'Girls5eva' Star Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Sara Bareilles will be busy with wedding plans in 2023! The Girls5eva actress and singer kick started the new year with an exciting relationship update, revealing over the weekend that she is engaged to longtime boyfriend Joe Tippett!

The 43-year-old singer shared the exciting news in an Instagram post early Sunday morning, telling fans alongside a photo of herself and her fiancé that she said "yes to marrying this man. It's an easy, earned, relaxed YES." Bareilles went on to pen a sweet message to Tippett, writing, "you are exactly who I want. The more I know you the more I know I love you...and you have introduced me to parts of myself I was afraid to love. And now I love ME more because of you." She went on to joke in the post, "So really this is all about me. Just kidding," adding, "What a gift you are. Let the games begin. Onward into absolutely everything with you." On her Instagram Story, Bareilles wrote that her New Year's resolution was to "marry this man."

The couple's engagement comes a little more than three years after Bareilles and Tippett first sparked engagement rumors as they marked their third anniversary. Back in September 2019, the singer got the rumor mill churning when a gallery of images of herself and Tippett on Instagram, sweetly writing, "Three years. Feels like three hundred!" It was the last line of the caption, reading, "Can't wait for it to be forever," that had some fans believing the couple was engaged. Bareilles later clarified, sharing, "We are not engaged, just in love. Note to self; don't use the word forever in posts about your relationship because boy, do you get texts about it!" The couple recently celebrated their seven-year anniversary, with Bareilles writing at the time, "the world that is burning has somehow brought me someone like [Joe Tippet] who I am constantly in awe of and inspired by and challenged by and infuriated by and loved by in a way I can't even describe except I know it is Truth with a capital T."

Bareilles and Tippett first met back in August 2015 while working together on the musical adaptation of Adrienne Shelly's 2007 film Waitress. Bareilles wrote the score while Tippett starred as Earl. They went on to make their first public appearances together just two years later in 2017.

News of their engagement sparked plenty of excitement, with the comments sections on both of their posts filling with congratulations. Responding to the relationship update, Mandy Moore wrote, "Congrats," alongside a series of heart emojis. Singer-songwriter Heather Headley wrote, "Yessssssss from me!!!! Yes!! I'm so happy for you!! Congratulations!! Forget the baker...you're now going to be Joe's WIFE!!!" Meanwhile, Jennifer Nettles added, "Congratulations gorgeous Loves!!!! Onward indeed in all things!!!."