'Big Brother' Star Engaged to New Man After Showmance Fizzled Out

Raven Walton, a former Big Brother 19 contestant, is engaged. Walton announced her engagement to her "best friend," while flashing a large ring. Walton became known to Big Brother fans during the Summer 2017 season. Josh Martinez won the season over Paul Abrahamian on finale night, and Walton finished sixth. "I said YES! And now I can't wait to say I DO ," she captioned her Instagram post, which included photos and a video of the proposal. "Patrickthomas I was completely surprise! Excuse the crying in second video! Haha," wrote Walton to her fiance at the end of the note. Then Walton returned to show off her engagement ring and leave her fiancee another heartfelt message after announcing the engagement. "I can't wait to marry my best friend. realpatrickthomas," she began her new post. "You mean the absolute world to me, words cannot express how much I love you! I'm still floating from yesterday! I can't wait to see what life holds for us!" Walton continued.

Walton's engagement follows a public relationship with fellow Big Brother season 19 contestant Matthew Clines. Dance teacher Walton and renovation consultant Clines developed an instant bond almost instantly. They were a somewhat controversial couple who seemed less concerned with winning than getting to know one another. Although Clines sacrificed himself to save Walton, her eviction came soon after. It may not have been a winning season for Clines and Walton, but they continued their love story off-camera. During the show, Walton displayed some strange behavior that caused controversy. Several viewers believed Walton was either exaggerating or not telling the truth about her numerous health issues and injuries. Some attempted to prove her stories wrong on Twitter, and #ExposeRavenParty went viral. Her other contestants began to doubt her as well. But despite the backlash, Walton stood by her statements. Also, Clines defended her, telling Entertainment Tonight he believed everything she said.

After the show, the couple continued to date. Clines even informed fans about Walton's health in 2018, indicating they were still together. When fans noticed Clines' online dating profiles, which displayed his single status, it was apparent the couple split up after appearing to be together for around a year. Although they are no longer romantically involved, Walton and Clines reportedly remain friends. Meanwhile, Clines, 38, began seeing someone else around 2020 and recently got married. While it's unclear when he and girlfriend Annabel Laurel, 26, started dating, their first Instagram picture dates back to July 4, 2020, when the pair were in Washington, D.C. Clines has since posted several of their vacation photos on his Instagram account, including trips to Miami Beach and Scottsdale. On New Year's Day, 2022, the couple announced their engagement after attending a wedding. Clines simply captioned the post "told ya," and included a winking eye emoji. In October, he posted a picture of them in their wedding attire, showing off her ring from Miami, Florida, hinting they chose to marry. In his caption, Clines wrote only "this woman's work" with a heart. They currently live together in Arlington, Virginia.