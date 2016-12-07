Lauren Graham Reveals How She Fell for Her ‘Parenthood’ Costar Peter Krause

(Photo: Twitter / @AlgoENews)

Lauren Graham appeared on the cover of Good Housekeeping‘s January 2017 issue, and in her interview with the magazine, the actress opened up about how she fell for her current boyfriend and former Parenthood costar, Peter Krause.

Krause played Graham’s brother on Parenthood, and Graham noted that she usually avoided dating other actors, so they kept things friendly at first.

“We couldn’t stop talking,” she said. “Not about ourselves, but about the world and books and family.”

Eventually, they moved past friendship. “Once we got together, there was no game play,” Graham explained. “It was like, You like me, and I like you. It gave me an understanding of life: This is how things happen, and it’s completely random.”

The actress also spoke about Kruase in a recent interview with PEOPLE.

“I mean, he’s really my favorite person to talk to,” she said. “And he always makes me laugh. He’s really, really funny.”

“It’s hard to explain to people when you have a fancy job like being an actor what is challenging about it,” she added. “So we just kind of have that shorthand, a shared language, which is helpful.”