Gigi Hadid Shows off Bold Pink Hair

Is there anything in this world Gigi Hadid can’t pull off flawlessly?
The 21-year-old supermodel posed for a picture while wearing a bright pink wig with a blunt straight cut.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Sharing an image to her Instagram with tags to her makeup artist Erin Parsons and manicurist Mar y Sol Inzerillo, Hadid looks flawless in her new rose gold look. In addition to her daring do that was just for fun, Hadid posted images from her upcoming Maybelline Cosmetics campaign, including an oh-so-cute picture of her in boxer braids.
Hadid met up with fellow Maybelline rep and Lebanese singer Nina Agdel during the photo shoot, where the two posted the perfect selfie to show that they were hanging out together while on set.
Related:
How to Dress Gigi Hadid Fabulous
Snag Gigi Hadid’s Workout for Crushing the Victoria’s Secret Runway
Gigi Hadid’s Secret Struggle With Thyroid Disease Had a Major Impact on Her Weight