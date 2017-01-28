Gigi Hadid Shows off Bold Pink Hair

grls rm @lilmami_lani 🍧 A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jan 27, 2017 at 4:35am PST

Is there anything in this world Gigi Hadid can’t pull off flawlessly?

The 21-year-old supermodel posed for a picture while wearing a bright pink wig with a blunt straight cut.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sharing an image to her Instagram with tags to her makeup artist Erin Parsons and manicurist Mar y Sol Inzerillo, Hadid looks flawless in her new rose gold look. In addition to her daring do that was just for fun, Hadid posted images from her upcoming Maybelline Cosmetics campaign, including an oh-so-cute picture of her in boxer braids.

Hadid met up with fellow Maybelline rep and Lebanese singer Nina Agdel during the photo shoot, where the two posted the perfect selfie to show that they were hanging out together while on set.

currently … @maybelline 🎥 ft. @erinparsonsmakeup @kennalandny A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jan 26, 2017 at 9:32am PST

The gorgeous @gigihadid 💜#gigihadid #ninakhashab #ninaabdelmalak #maybellinegirls A photo posted by • Nina Abdel Malak (@ninaabdelmalak) on Jan 26, 2017 at 3:11pm PST

Related:

How to Dress Gigi Hadid Fabulous

Snag Gigi Hadid’s Workout for Crushing the Victoria’s Secret Runway

Gigi Hadid’s Secret Struggle With Thyroid Disease Had a Major Impact on Her Weight