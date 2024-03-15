Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Spotted Kissing in New York City

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have been romanticly linked for months, and now the pair have been spotted kissing in New York City. PEOPLE reports that Cooper, 49, and Hadid, 28, were spotted locking lips while having dinner outside Via Carota in NYC on Thursday.

According to PEOPLE, the couple were sitting cozy with one another as they hung out at the West Village hotspot with a large group that included Queer Eye stars Tan France and Antoni Porowski. The outlet noted that the get-together appeared to be in celebration of Porowski's birthday. Over on Instagram, Hadid sent a message to the Netflix star on her Stories thread, writing, "Happy birthday Angel @antoni," along with a video that showed Porowski blowing out candles on a birthday cake.

In October 2023, Hadid and Cooper sparked romance rumors after being spotted together in New York City. Page Six shared photos of the pair riding in an SUV together after they had reportedly just returned from a weekend getaway. Sources who spoke to PEOPLE revealed that Hadid, 28, and Cooper, 48, are just "having fun" right now. "She's independent, busy, and her days are filled with responsibilities," the source continued, "so I don't see anything serious happening right away if at all."

The insider went on to note that Hadid has "had sort of a crush on [Cooper] for a while" and could potentially be interested in a relationship with the actor. "[They have] things in common so it's possible to see it progress," the source explained. "It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. It's cute...and there is an attraction."

Just one month later, Cooper was recently spotted out with Hadid and Taylor Swift's squad at a nightclub. Entertainment Tonight reported that Hadid was hanging with friends on Saturday in New York City. Per eyewitnesses, the supermodel was seen hanging out with Selena Gomez, Brittany Mahomes, Sophie Turner, and Cara Delevingne — all good friends with Swift — as well as some other women.

Eventually, Cooper showed up and "crashed" the party, according to a source. "After the ladies finished with their dinner, they went over to Zero Bond and some other friends joined -- including Bradley Cooper," the insider told ET. "Bradley was there to meet up with Gigi. The two of them left the club together."