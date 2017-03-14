Get the Details on Vanessa Grimaldi’s Major ‘Bachelor’ Bling

A post shared by (@nickviall) on Mar 13, 2017 at 8:07pm PDT

Last night’s Bachelor season finale may not have delivered on the drama, but it definitely delivered on the bling.

Franchise veteran Nick Viall finally got his happy ending when he proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi, who happily accepted his proposal and the Neil Lane sparkler that came with it.

According to E! News, the ring is four carats and features a round main stone with a pave border, as well as diamonds around the band and a platinum setting.

This wasn’t Viall’s first sit-down with the famed jeweler, as the Bachelor star had previously chosen rings for Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe on their respective seasons of The Bachelorette, only to be rejected both times.

A source shared that Grimaldi’s ring is “very romantic” and estimated at between $92,000 and $100,000.

“It’s a traditional ring with an old-fashioned feel. It’s got an old-soul–it’s classic and elegant,” another source said. “He chose it because that’s what he thinks of her.”

