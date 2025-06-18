‘General Hospital’ Actress Gets Married in Surprise Wedding

A General Hospital star has officially tied the knot.

PEOPLE reports that Kate Mansi is a married woman.

Mansi, 37, said “I do” to producer Matt McInnis on Saturday, May 31 at Redbird in Los Angeles. It was actually a secret wedding, as their 115 guests thought they were invited to an engagement party at the restaurant, but it turned into a surprise wedding. Mansi told the publication their “biggest goal – and hurdle – was to maintain the surprise. We wanted that eruption of joy, that moment where love just takes over the room. The element of discovery was everything. The relief when the secret was out was unforgettable.”

The happy couple ended up choosing their “elegant” venue since it had a hidden ceremony space, as Mansi shared that “it was essential” that their friends and family “couldn’t see anything upon arrival that would give it away.” Luckily, everything went off without a hitch, as no one suspected anything. And that wasn’t the only surprise. Mansi’s friend, Giovanni Mazza, played an original violin version of “Lover” by Taylor Swift while walking down the aisle. It called back to when Mansi and McInnis first started dating, when McInnis took Mansi to the Eras Tour.

One of McInnis’ closest friends, Thomas Dekker, officiated the “deeply personal” ceremony, which included a mix of handwritten and traditional vows. Throughout the day, the newlyweds “carved out intentional time – both alone and together.” Mansi said, “I took five quiet minutes to myself before the ceremony to meditate and take it all in. We slipped away, just the two of us, for a moment. No cameras, no guests – just us. On such a whirlwind day, if you don’t make space for stillness, it won’t happen. The world can wait.”

Kate Mansi and Matt McInnis met at Teen Wolf star Shelley Hennig’s birthday party a few years ago. The following day, McInnis asked Mansi to go out with him “in nine months” when he’s back from South Africa. Even though Mansi “thought he was insane,” she eventually gave in and met up with him when he was in town for a week. Sparks flew, Mansi visited McInnis in Africa, and she “just knew” he was the one. The rest is history.

“What struck me most was seeing him at work: how he treated everyone, from his driver to the cast, with the same warmth, respect, and infectious energy he’s known for,” Mansi shared. “I remember a quiet moment on safari when I turned to him and said, ‘Buckle up, this is gonna go fast.’ And it did – but with such ease and certainty.”