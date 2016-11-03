Watch: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Perform Together at the 2016 CMA Awards

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood gave a gorgeous performance of a medley of well-known duet hits at the 2016 CMAs. They kicked off the medley with a duet from a fellow king and queen of country, Johnny Cash and June Carter.

The couple gave a gorgeous rendition of “Jackson.”After bringing the tempo up for some classic tunes the audience couldn’t help but sing along to, like “(Never Promised You a) Rose Garden,” they slowed it down with George Jones and Tammy Wynette’s “Golden Ring.”

While on the red carpet before the show, Yearwood revealed that Brooks wrote the medley with a guitar while sitting in their kitchen right after finding out they’d do the performance.